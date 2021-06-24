Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $46.27 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,380,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282,552 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Annaly Capital Management worth $46,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 247,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,148,169. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

