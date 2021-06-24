Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $50 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,220 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Corteva worth $49,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTVA traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $44.76. 105,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,590. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

