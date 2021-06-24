Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $52.11 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MetLife worth $52,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

NYSE MET traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $59.96. 210,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.