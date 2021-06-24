Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $58.98 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of General Dynamics worth $58,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,656. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.