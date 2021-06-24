Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $63.52 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $63,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYB stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.04. 20,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.58. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

