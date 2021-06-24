Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,999 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Exelon worth $51,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Exelon by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exelon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 88,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

