Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,757 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.3% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $176,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $191.79. 81,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,734. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.93 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.