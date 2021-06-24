Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,282 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $56,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,525,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

TROW stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.03. 25,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.78. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.63 and a 52-week high of $197.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.