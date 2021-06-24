Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,239 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Ingredion worth $56,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 46,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Ingredion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 237.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.23.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

