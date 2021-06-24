Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 325,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,497,000. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

NYSE HD traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $312.70. The stock had a trading volume of 70,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,442. The company has a market capitalization of $332.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.25 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

