Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 240,050 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 240,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of HP worth $46,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 864,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,267,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 809,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of HP by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,082 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 408,093 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 101,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,132,149. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

