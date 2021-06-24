Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Textron worth $44,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.