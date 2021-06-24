Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,754,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 83,483 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $54,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 75,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

