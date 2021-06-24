Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,395 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Capital One Financial worth $58,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.47.

COF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.41. The company had a trading volume of 40,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,141. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

