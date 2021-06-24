Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 440,629 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of eBay worth $47,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.04.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

