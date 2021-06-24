Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 116,649 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,649 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Arista Networks worth $47,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp raised their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,607.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,329 shares of company stock worth $31,207,302. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $362.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,115. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $374.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.