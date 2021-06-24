Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 17,523 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BlackRock worth $102,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $864.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $851.57. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $528.63 and a one year high of $890.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

