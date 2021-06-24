Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 18,964 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,964 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Allstate worth $47,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.23.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.85. 15,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.