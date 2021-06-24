Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 199,621 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,671,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,621 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Two Harbors Investment worth $48,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.89. 105,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

