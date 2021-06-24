Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 238,523 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 238,523 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.5% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Comcast worth $197,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 363,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 535,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.94. The company had a trading volume of 575,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,797,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $256.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

