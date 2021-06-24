Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 27,685 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,685 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Tyson Foods worth $77,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.03. 23,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.22. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

