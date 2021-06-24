Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 36,977 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,977 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $93,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,985. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

