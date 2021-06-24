Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 39,992 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,992 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 1.6% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of General Motors worth $210,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

NYSE GM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 236,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,164,750. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

