Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 559,709 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 559,709 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 0.6% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Newmont worth $85,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after buying an additional 202,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 237,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,173. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

