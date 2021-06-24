Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 90,012 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,012 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Cummins worth $43,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $3,432,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.45. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

