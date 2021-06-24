Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 94,575 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,936,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,575 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Citizens Financial Group worth $85,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 188,953 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $46.17. The stock had a trading volume of 118,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.71. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

