Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,856 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $46,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $180.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,066. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $183.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
