Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,468 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $108,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 274,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,152,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,166,000 after purchasing an additional 544,295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 158,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $98.91. 121,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,978. The stock has a market cap of $154.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

