Bread (BRD) Trading Down 23.3% This Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Bread has a total market cap of $9.87 million and $335,824.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

