Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 358.50 ($4.68). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 357.50 ($4.67), with a volume of 820,597 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRW. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 386.29 ($5.05).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 346.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.