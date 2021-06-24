Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.60

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 23182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

BRDCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgestone Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

