Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 96,397 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.32% of Brinker International worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,834.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,803 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,960. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.