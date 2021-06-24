British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 734 ($9.59). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.58), with a volume of 60,257 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £812.93 million and a PE ratio of 20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 732.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 11.03 and a current ratio of 11.31.

British Empire Trust Company Profile (LON:BTEM)

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for British Empire Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Empire Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.