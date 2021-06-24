Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock Position Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,529 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.76% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $46,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,556 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,280,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,814,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,806,000 after purchasing an additional 718,414 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

