Brokerages Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Announce -$0.84 EPS

Brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Arvinas reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.66). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Truist began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 628,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arvinas by 80.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 109,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.97. The stock had a trading volume of 440,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,364. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.08. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

