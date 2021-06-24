Brokerages Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.94. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CATC traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

