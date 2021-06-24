Brokerages Anticipate Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to report sales of $18.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.68 million. Capstone Green Energy reported sales of $14.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $81.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.06 million to $82.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $103.03 million, with estimates ranging from $89.29 million to $111.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 176.39% and a negative net margin of 27.18%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ CGRN opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Capstone Green Energy has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.62.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.