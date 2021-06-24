Brokerages Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.26. GFL Environmental posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.76. 1,128,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,775. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.