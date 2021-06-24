Brokerages Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.26. GFL Environmental posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.76. 1,128,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,775. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

