Brokerages Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will post $376.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.33 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $258.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $282,141.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,948. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,236 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after buying an additional 245,121 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $70.91 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

