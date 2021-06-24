Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $58,696,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after acquiring an additional 295,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,887,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

