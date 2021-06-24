Brokerages Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). SRAX posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 84.63% and a negative net margin of 165.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRAX shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of SRAX in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX in the first quarter worth about $3,437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SRAX by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SRAX by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRAX opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.86. SRAX has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.75.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.