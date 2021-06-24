Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report sales of $10.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.90 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,624.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $47.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $55.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $103.29 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $350.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.21. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $29.83.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

