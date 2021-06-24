Brokerages Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will report $17.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $18.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year sales of $84.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.58. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, insider Michael Vella sold 10,373 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $118,044.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,380,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,713,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,731,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,496,035 shares of company stock worth $55,648,615. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 111,977 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.