Brokerages Expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Excellon Resources.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Excellon Resources by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 53,937 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Excellon Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Excellon Resources stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.32. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.84. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

