Brokerages Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.45). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.99) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of FUSN stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $8.04. 21,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,847. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $341.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

