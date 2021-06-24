Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post sales of $56.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.55 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $31.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $212.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.12 million to $215.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $250.70 million, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $265.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at $2,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIIV opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

