Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

MongoDB stock opened at $387.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,927 shares of company stock valued at $114,860,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,536,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

