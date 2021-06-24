Brokerages Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.37. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

