Brokerages Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.93. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

RTX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.85. 4,843,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.