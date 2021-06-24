Brokerages Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.45 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.